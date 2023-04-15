FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) to Close Early Saturday Due to Severe Weather

Media Advisory

LITTLE ROCK – Faced with potential severe weather Saturday for portions of Arkansas, FEMA will close all five Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) early for the safety of survivors and employees.

Locations in Pulaski County will close today, April 15 at 3 p.m.:

Pulaski County – Jacksonville

1st United Methodist

308 W. Main St.

Jacksonville, AR 72076

Pulaski County – Sherwood

Wildwood Center & Medical Tower

2404 Wildwood Ave.

N. Little Rock, AR 72207

Pulaski County - Little Rock

West Central Community Center

8616 Colonel Glenn Road

Little Rock, AR 72204

Pulaski County – North Little Rock

North Little Rock Community Center

2700 Willow St.

North Little Rock, AR 72114

The location in Cross County will close today, April 15 at 5 p.m.:

Cross County – Wynne

Ridgeview Church

999 US Hwy 64 East

Wynne, AR 72396

FEMA reminds Arkansans you can continue to register for disaster assistance regardless of weather. The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.

If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.

FEMA will resume normal DRC hours when it is safe to do so.