FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) to Close Early Saturday Due to Severe Weather

Media Advisory
LITTLE ROCK – Faced with potential severe weather Saturday for portions of Arkansas, FEMA will close all five Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) early for the safety of survivors and employees.
Locations in Pulaski County will close today, April 15 at 3 p.m.:
Pulaski County – Jacksonville
1st United Methodist
308 W. Main St.
Jacksonville, AR 72076
Pulaski County – Sherwood
Wildwood Center & Medical Tower
2404 Wildwood Ave.
N. Little Rock, AR 72207
Pulaski County - Little Rock
West Central Community Center
8616 Colonel Glenn Road
Little Rock, AR 72204
Pulaski County – North Little Rock
North Little Rock Community Center
2700 Willow St.
North Little Rock, AR 72114
The location in Cross County will close today, April 15 at 5 p.m.:
Cross County – Wynne
Ridgeview Church
999 US Hwy 64 East
Wynne, AR 72396
FEMA reminds Arkansans you can continue to register for disaster assistance regardless of weather. The fastest and easiest way to apply for assistance is by visiting www.disasterassistance.gov.
If it is not possible to apply online, call 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CDT seven days a week. If you use video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service.
FEMA will resume normal DRC hours when it is safe to do so.