ARCA 5w LED Solar-Powered Bollard Light with Height Options and 590nm Amber is EXTREME-LIFE L70 @ 271,000 Hours Rated

ARCA LED Solar-Powered Bollard Lights from AccessFixtures.com ARCA 590nm Amber Turtle-Friendly LED Solar-Powered Bollard Lights from AccessFixtures.com

This 5w LED solar-powered bollard light with marine-grade finish offers an aesthetic, smooth design. Height options, marine-grade finish, EXTREME-LIFE.

ARCA LED solar-powered bollard lights are one of the first fully customizable LED solar-powered bollard lights available on the market” — Steven Rothschild

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, an industry leader in commercial and industrial LED lighting, today announced the launch of a new line of 5W LED Solar-Powered Bollard Lights, ARCA, available in 590nm Amber (turtle-friendly), or 3,000K, 4000K, and 5000K options. This premium build bollard light is powered by a 5w High-efficiency UV-resistant mono-crystalline solar panel which energizes its long lifespan LiFePO4 battery, which charges in only eight hours of sunlight exposure. This heavy-duty bollard includes EXTREME-LIFE L70 LEDs which provides 271,000 hours of maintenance-free functionality, is perfect for wet locations as it is IP66 rated against water jets, and its Marine Grade finish provides maximum life and durability. The ARCA range also features a variety of programs out of the box or can be fully customized to suit your climate or location using an optional handheld remote programmer which can be purchased separately.

“ARCA LED solar-powered bollard lights are available in a choice of colors, a choice of Kelvin, and are completely programmable to meet the requirement of the location,” said Access Fixtures CEO, Steven Rothschild.

ARCA LED solar-powered bollard lights come in two different heights: 20.47 inches and 42.8 inches. They are available in a choice of Black, White, Gray or Bronze Marine Grade powder coat finishes. A backlight shield can be purchased to eliminate light from being emitted on one side of the bollard light. A five-year warranty is provided as standard in operating temperatures between 0°C and 50°C. ARCA LED solar-powered bollard lights are ideal for locations where it is difficult or too distant to run power from the grid, areas where energy conservation is essential, or locations that are striving to reduce their carbon footprint.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures is your factory-direct source for commercial, industrial, hospitality, and sports high-performance lighting solutions. With custom manufacturing capabilities, Access Fixtures builds durable, long-life LED luminaires for general lighting applications and specialty markets including transportation, freight terminals, sports fields and arenas, clean rooms, power plants, warehouses, and manufacturing facilities. Luminaire types include wall packs, area lights, bollard lights, sports lights, post top and high bays. For more information, visit Access Fixtures at www.AccessFixtures.com.