Tragic death of École François-Buote student

CANADA, April 15 - The French Language School Board (CSLF) is in mourning following the sudden death of a high school student from École François-Buote on Friday, April 14th. This death, from natural causes, has deeply impacted the school community and beyond. Measures have been put into place to support those affected by this tragedy.

The CSLF extends its most sincere condolences to the student’s parents, family, his many friends, school staff, and all persons having had the privilege of interacting with him.

We kindly request that members of the media and public respect the privacy of all persons impacted by this tragedy and afford them the space to mourn and heal during this most challenging time.


-30-

https://cslf.edu.pe.ca
 

 

