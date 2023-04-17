IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Messina Law Group Partner Paul Messina Named 2023 Best Lawyers in America© Honoree

The Tampa native and fourth-generation attorney is recognized by peers for the third consecutive year

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Messina, partner and co-owner of Messina Law Group, P.A., has been named an honoree in The Best Lawyers in America© for 2023.

This prestigious recognition is awarded based on comprehensive, confidential peer-review survey responses from the nation's leading attorneys. Only 5.3% of all practicing lawyers in the United States are selected by their peers for this honor. Paul was also named a Best Lawyers in America© honoree in 2021 and 2022.

Paul Messina is a fourth-generation Tampa native and earned his Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Real Estate from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida. He attended Stetson University College of Law in Gulfport, Florida, where he earned his Juris Doctorate and his Master of Business Administration. Paul has served as lead counsel in hundreds of cases, with extensive experience in appellate practice and oral argument, trial court litigation, post-trial litigation, and alternative dispute resolution.

"I'm grateful and honored to receive this recognition from my peers," said Paul Messina. "At Messina Law Group, P.A., we're committed to providing personalized and compassionate legal counsel to each of our clients. It's our mission to help our clients navigate difficult circumstances and achieve the best possible outcomes."

In addition to being named an honoree in The Best Lawyers in America© for the years 2021 through 2023, Paul has received a variety of recognitions, including being named a Martindale-Hubbell AV Preeminent rated attorney, the highest possible rating in both legal ability and ethical standards. He has also been recognized as a "Florida Rising Star" in Real Estate, a Ones to Watch in Litigation - Real Estate for 2021-2022, a Super Lawyer for 2018-2022, and a Top Attorney in Tampa Bay. Additionally, he was recognized as a Rising Star by Tampa Bay Magazine and was named a 2020 Tampa Style Magazine Attorney of the Year.

Messina Law Group, P.A. has handled thousands of cases in the state of Florida, providing individualized service to each client. The firm offers free consultations for probate, estate planning, real estate, business law, and family law legal counsel in the Tampa Bay area.

