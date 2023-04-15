Velotric launches smart and stealthy e-bikes for urban riders

Thunder 1 and Thunder 1 ST, the latest additions to the brand's growing offering, feature advanced E-series drive systems and intelligent features for convenience and security

SAN FRANCISCO, April 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today Velotric, established manufacturer of e-mobility solutions, launched direct sales of Thunder 1 and Thunder 1 ST, two sleek and intelligent e-bikes designed for urban riding and beyond. The new bikes are the latest additions to Velotric's e-bike catalog, and are fueled by the company's new proprietary E-series drive system (E35 / E35+). Thunder 1 is available for $1,799 USD in Frozen Blue or Crystal Black, whereas Thunder 1 ST is $1,499 USD in Lava and Sand.

According to Adam Zhang, Co-Founder of Velotric, "We're thrilled to announce the launch of our Thunder 1 series and are delighted to bring bikes of this quality at this price to the market. We believe that everyone should be able to enjoy the thrill of riding a bike, and with our newest models, we're providing people with a stylish, versatile, and accessible option for their daily commutes and adventures."

Because of their integrated electrical components to ensure a clean and sleek look, Thunder 1 and Thunder 1 ST are designed to look just like regular bikes. They weigh an ultralight 36lbs / 16kg, are equipped with a host of smart features, and have top of the line technical specs to provide riders with the ultimate cycling experience. Components include TEKTRO HD-R280 hydraulic disc brakes, a SHIMANO 8-speed drivetrain, PROWHEEL narrow-wide chainring, Novatec thru-axle hubs, e-bike puncture-resistant tires, and Selle Royal saddles.

"We've spent countless hours designing and testing our Thunder series bikes to ensure they meet the highest standards of performance, convenience, and safety," said Co-Founder and Head of R&D, Eric Xiao. "This is the first time we're using a torque PAS sensor and developed our Smart+ Hub system, which is packed with IoT sensors, making Thunder 1 our first ever 'smart' bike—complete with smartphone features."

Thunder 1 is powered by the brand's E35+ system and operates in conjunction with a smartphone companion app to control a multitude of intelligent features, including automatic Bluetooth or fingerprint unlocking, and real-time tracking of riding data. It also works with Smart+ Hub, which ensures anti-theft protection via GPS tracking. Meanwhile, Thunder 1 ST is powered by the brand's E35 system and works with the Apple® Find My™ network to prevent bike loss.

The E-series drive system features an inner rotor 12.6:1 high reduction ratio motor that delivers a max torque of 45Nm and a top speed of 20 mph. The compact system battery uses 36V 9.8 Ah 21700 Samsung cells (one of the most reputable battery manufacturers in the industry) and is UL2271 Recognized and delivers a max range of 70 miles on Thunder 1 and 52 miles on Thunder 1 ST. The torque sensor mirrors the rider's power input through the pedals, ensuring a smooth ride and conserving energy. The system also features a proprietary algorithm that records charging data and sends reminders to users.

"At Velotric, we believe that every ride is an adventure waiting to happen," said Co-Founder and Head of Marketing, Ted Li. "With our Thunder series, we're providing riders with a sleek and versatile way to explore the city and discover new routes. Our e-bikes are not only smart and intuitive, but they're also fun to ride and perfect for anyone looking to experience the joy of cycling in a whole new way."

About Velotric

Velotric is on a mission to rekindle the joy of riding. Led by hardware co-founder of Lime, Adam Zhang, with the team comprising minds from Lime, Giant, Specialized and Decathlon, Velotric bikes are fueled by the proprietary Velopower drive system optimized for higher performance and greater affordability so that you can go on adventures, spark joy, and remember why you learned to ride a bike in the first place: because it's fun.

