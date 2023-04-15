Secretary Blinken conveys President Biden's invitation for US visit to Vietnamese Party chief

There were 369 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,198 in the last 365 days.
VIETNAM, April 15 - HÀ NỘI — General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Nguyễn Phú Trọng on Saturday received United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Hà Nội.
The Vietnamese Party leader welcomed Blinken's first official visit to Việt Nam as US State Secretary, noting the significance of the trip as it coincides with the 10th anniversary of the establishment of the Comprehensive Partnership between Việt Nam and the US.
On behalf of US President Joe Biden, Secretary Blinken reiterated the invitation for General Secretary Trọng to visit the US.
The Vietnamese Party chief once again expressed his thanks and requested relevant agencies to arrange an appropriate time and also extended the invitation for President Biden to visit Việt Nam.
Blinken said that President Joe Biden hopes to visit Việt Nam soon.
Trọng praised the positive and comprehensive development of bilateral relations between the two countries, emphasising the important foundations for their development, including respect for each other's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political institutions for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
General Secretary Trọng praised the positive results of the successful phone call with US President Joe Biden on March 29, 2023, recalling the two leaders' exchange of major directions in bilateral relations, especially on promoting high-level meetings and exchanges to enhance understanding and further expand cooperation in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, education and training, and other fields.
The Vietnamese Party chief believed that the positive results in bilateral relations over the past time had provided a basis for elevating the bilateral relationship to a new level, for the benefit of the people of both countries, for peace, stability and development in the region and the world.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken expressed his honour and gratitude for being received by the Vietnamese leader, conveying President Joe Biden's greetings and sharing the US' appreciation for the success of the phone call between the two leaders.
Blinken also shared his assessment of the thorough and substantive development of the Việt Nam-US Comprehensive Partnership over the years, briefing Trọng on the content of the working sessions during his visit to Việt Nam and stressing the US' commitment to strengthening cooperation with Việt Nam in areas such as trade and investment, science and technology, education and training, and climate change response.
Blinken highlighted the foundations and principles of the Việt Nam-US relationship as mentioned by General Secretary Trọng and affirmed that the US values its relationship with Việt Nam and desires to take the relationship to a new level.
The US diplomat also underscored the US' support for the ASEAN centrality and the country's desire to utilise ASEAN mechanisms and frameworks to handle issues of common concern among countries in the region.
General Secretary Trọng welcomed the support of the US for Việt Nam and ASEAN's common concerns with regard to regional and international issues.
The same day, head of the Party Central Committee's External Relations Commission Lê Hoài Trung also had talks with the US State Secretary.
Both sides discussed directions and measures to build up and advance the positive results in the bilateral ties over the past and effectively implement the outcomes of the telephone conversation between General Secretary Trọng and President Biden, as well as the results of Blinken's visit to Việt Nam. — VNS