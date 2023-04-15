Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh today in Hanoi. The Secretary noted the 10th anniversary of the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and celebrated the progress the United States and Vietnam have made together over the past decade. The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to the Partnership and to working with Vietnam to promote an open, prosperous, resilient, and peaceful Indo-Pacific region. The Secretary reiterated our shared commitment to ASEAN centrality and the role Vietnam has played as a leading member. The Secretary also emphasized the importance of human rights. Finally, the Secretary reaffirmed U.S. support for Vietnam’s goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050.