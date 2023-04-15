Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 379 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,176 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son today in Hanoi. The Secretary noted the progress the United States and Vietnam have made under the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and discussed how the two nations can build on the momentum from President Biden’s call with General Secretary Trong in March to strengthen and expand the bilateral relationship. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed maritime cooperation, security partnership, climate change, and economic ties. The Secretary also emphasized respect for human rights. The Secretary stated that the United States supports a strong, prosperous, resilient, and independent Vietnam, and he reiterated our mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and political systems.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more