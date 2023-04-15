Secretary Blinken’s Meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son today in Hanoi. The Secretary noted the progress the United States and Vietnam have made under the U.S.-Vietnam Comprehensive Partnership and discussed how the two nations can build on the momentum from President Biden’s call with General Secretary Trong in March to strengthen and expand the bilateral relationship. The Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed maritime cooperation, security partnership, climate change, and economic ties. The Secretary also emphasized respect for human rights. The Secretary stated that the United States supports a strong, prosperous, resilient, and independent Vietnam, and he reiterated our mutual respect for each other’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence, and political systems.