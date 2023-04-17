Revolutionizing EV Charging: NowWatt's End-to-End Solutions and Nationwide Electrician Network Will Change the Game

NowWatt Logo

UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NowWatt Launches Innovative End-to-End EV Charging Infrastructure Solutions for Homeowners and Business Owners Nationwide

NowWatt, a cutting-edge startup, has announced the launch of its unique approach to EV charging station services. NowWatt provides comprehensive end-to-end EV infrastructure solutions for homeowners and business owners across the USA. With a focus on providing the most advanced technology and the best customer experience, NowWatt is poised to revolutionize how people approach EV charging.

One of the unique aspects of NowWatt's offering is the Electrician Network program. This program brings together the most experienced and qualified electricians nationwide, ensuring that every EV charging station installation is performed to the highest standards. NowWatt is proud to partner with EV car dealerships, bringing even more convenience and accessibility to EV owners.

"We are thrilled to introduce NowWatt's innovative approach to EV charging station services," said NowWatt CEO Brian Nezhad. "Our end-to-end solutions provide homeowners and business owners with everything they need to make switching to EVs as easy and seamless as possible. With our Electrician Network program and partnerships with EV car dealerships, we are confident that we can help more people than ever before make the switch to sustainable energy."

NowWatt is committed to using the latest technology and techniques to provide reliable and efficient EV charging solutions to customers nationwide. Their nationwide reach and dedication to customer service make them the ideal partner for anyone looking to switch to EVs.

