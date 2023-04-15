San Luis Obispo dentist answers the question 'Is thumb sucking a bad thing?'

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,272 in the last 365 days.
"Thumb sucking is normally nothing for parents to worry about for kids under 4 years old," says Douglas Ng, DDS, of San Luis Obispo Family Dentistry. It's a natural reflex to nursing, rarely causes problems and most kids give it up on their own by the age of 4; one in five may continue until around age 5.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (PRWEB) April 15, 2023
Ng has recently released some tips to help parents know when it's time to help their child stop. Because infants get both nutrition and comfort when nursing, it's natural for a toddler to associate sucking on his or her thumb or a pacifier with comfort.
Stressful events in the family, moving to a new home, starting school, or even a new little brother or sister can cause children to start thumb-sucking after they have stopped the habit. Restarting the habit is rarely something for parents to worry about. Most will stop on their own fairly quickly.
"Any parent who is concerned about their child's thumb-sucking habit should talk with their dentist or pediatrician," says the San Luis Obispo dentist. Continuing thumb sucking past 4 or 5 can contribute to dental problems, especially when permanent teeth start growing in. Getting regular dental examinations from a very young age can quickly identify changes in the child's mouth that may become problems. The dentist can recommend the best corrective approach.
Some of the most common problems that be caused by prolonged thumb sucking or even long-term use of the pacifier include:
Helping a child break the habit doesn't have to be a traumatic battle. "Distraction is the easiest way to change the behavior," says the San Luis Obispo dentist.
Dr. Ng has been helping Central Coast families with their dental needs and oral health since 2008. A California native from Southern California, he graduated with honors as a Regent Scholar from the University of California and then received his DDS from Loma Linda University School of Dentistry. His dental office supports local schools and Dr. Ng is active with Easter Seals, often traveling overseas to provide dental care to underserved areas.
