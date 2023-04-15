'Let's finance that vacation home,' help from the Paso Robles mortgage consultant

There were 459 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,272 in the last 365 days.
Who doesn't want that special getaway spot, where the fish jump onto the hook or the quiet and you become one? Everyone has a unique idea of the perfect vacation home, but the result is that it is someplace to go to "get away from it all" and Marc Coons, the Paso Robles mortgage consultant, can help make the ideal vacation home a reality.
PASO ROBLES, Calif. (PRWEB) April 15, 2023
Who doesn't want that special getaway spot, where the fish jump onto the hook or the quiet and you become one? Everyone has a unique idea of the perfect vacation home, but the result is that it is someplace to go to "get away from it all" and Marc Coons, the Paso Robles mortgage consultant, can help make the ideal vacation home a reality.
Not every vacation homeowner owns the home that is their principal residence. Owning a first home is not a prerequisite for owning a vacation property. Sometimes the vacation property is a gateway to owning that dream home or to retirement.
The top reasons we want a vacation getaway that is ours are:
Surprisingly, there are several loan options available for buying a vacation home, whether you own a primary home or not. The best way to get access to these options is by reaching out to Marc Coons, the Paso Robles mortgage consultant.
Marc Coons, a skilled professional, connects home buyers with lenders and makes the mortgage process run as smoothly as possible. Yes. A vacation home buyer can shop multiple lenders alone, but who has the time? For every lender approached, an application and financial report have to be submitted, credit reports run, and what seems like hundreds of questions answered. If the loan application is denied, it's time to start all over again.
As an experienced mortgage consultant, Marc and his team have access to a vast number of lenders, are not limited by location, and can quickly identify lenders who are willing to deliver the best terms. The speedier the negotiations the sooner you are in your new home!
Marc Coons
806 9th St., Suite 2A
Paso Robles, CA 93446
(805) 712-8040