Royalton Barracks / DUI, Violation of temp abuse prevention order

VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2001759
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Eric Vitali
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 4/15/23 12:03 AM
INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DUI
ACCUSED: Justin Stone
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Harwich, MA
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 4/15/23 at approximately 12:03 AM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of conditions of release at a residence in Tunbridge, VT. While Enroute the victim advised Justin Stone had violated his conditions by coming to her residence and had since left in a vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle and spoke with Stone.
While speaking with Stone Troopers suspected him to be under the influence of intoxicants. Stone was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Royalton Barracks for suspicion of DUI and a violation of a relief from abuse order.
Stone was
COURT ACTION: Y N
COURT DATE/TIME:
COURT:
LODGED - LOCATION:
BAIL:
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.