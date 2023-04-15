Royalton Barracks / DUI, Violation of temp abuse prevention order

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B2001759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Eric Vitali

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 4/15/23 12:03 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DUI

ACCUSED: Justin Stone

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Harwich, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 4/15/23 at approximately 12:03 AM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of conditions of release at a residence in Tunbridge, VT. While Enroute the victim advised Justin Stone had violated his conditions by coming to her residence and had since left in a vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle and spoke with Stone.

While speaking with Stone Troopers suspected him to be under the influence of intoxicants. Stone was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Royalton Barracks for suspicion of DUI and a violation of a relief from abuse order.

Stone was

COURT ACTION: Y N

COURT DATE/TIME:

COURT:

LODGED - LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.