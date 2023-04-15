Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / DUI, Violation of temp abuse prevention order

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23B2001759

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: CPL Eric Vitali                          

STATION: Royalton Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/15/23 12:03 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Tunbridge, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release, DUI

 

ACCUSED: Justin Stone                                             

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Harwich, MA

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 4/15/23 at approximately 12:03 AM Troopers from the Royalton Barracks responded to a report of a violation of conditions of release at a residence in Tunbridge, VT. While Enroute the victim advised Justin Stone had violated his conditions by coming to her residence and had since left in a vehicle. Troopers located the vehicle and spoke with Stone.

 

While speaking with Stone Troopers suspected him to be under the influence of intoxicants. Stone was subsequently arrested and brought back to the Royalton Barracks for suspicion of DUI and a violation of a relief from abuse order.

 

Stone was

 

