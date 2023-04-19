Legend who inspired Peter Kay's Phoenix Nights dies aged 94: Tributes flood in for Bob Potter,O.B.E

Owner of the iconic and renowned home of darts, Lakeside Country Club in Frimley Green, Surrey has died after a short illness.
FRIMLEY GREEN, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, April 19, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bob Potter OBE, the legendary entertainment owner of Lakeside country club in Frimley Green Surrey, UK, passed away peacefully on Friday morning on the 14th of April in his sleep after a short illness. He was 94.
Bob Potter was a true entertainment icon, having built an empire that few could match over the course of seven decades. He came from humble beginnings, but his hard work and dedication to entrepreneurialism and the entertainment industry led him to become one of the most respected figures in show business.
Potter started his career by booking bands into venues around the UK and the South East. He quickly made a name for himself by booking some of the biggest names in music, including The Beatles and The Rolling Stones.
In the 1970s, Potter built Lakeside, which quickly became a hub for entertainment in the UK and from 1986-2019 home to British Darts where he helped the sport of darts gain worldwide coverage and popularity even becoming lead sponsor from 2004-2019 and once again in 2022.
Lakeside hosted some of the biggest names in the music business like Sir Cliff Richard, Marvin Gaye, Shirley Bassey and Tom Jones and the hottest comedians of the time such as Tommy Cooper, Morecambe and wise, Bruce Forsyth, Jim Davidson and Jimmy Tarbuck all performed on the Lakeside stage. The royal family was also hosted on many occasions including Prince Charles now King Charles III, Princess Ann, Princess Margaret and the Duke and Duchess of Kent. Margaret Thatcher herself said it was one of her favorite places for Tory party jollies, a testament to Potter's dedication to providing the highest quality entertainment venue.
A strong supporter of charities and the NHS, he received numerous awards and accolades for his contributions to the industry and to charity and was made a Grand Water Rat by the same British entertainment industry fraternity founded in 1889 by the music hall comedians Joe Elvin and Jack Lotto. Potter was also given the Order of the British Empire by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 1993.
Potter will be deeply missed by his family, including his four daughters, Joanne, Tina, Jackie, and Teresa, as well as his grandchildren. The family has asked for privacy to grieve at this time.
Bob Potter OBE will be remembered as an entertainment legend who made an indelible mark on the industry. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come
