Updated with Video Suspect Sought in a Burglary Two while Armed (Knife) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3000 Block of Pineview Court, Northeast

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sexual Assault Unit seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in a Burglary Two while Armed (Knife) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in the 3000 block of Pineview Court, Northeast.

 

At approximately 7:50 pm, the suspect gained entry to an unoccupied residence at the listed location. When the victim returned to the residence, the suspect brandished a knife then threatened and grabbed the victim. The suspect then made sexually suggestive comments to the victim. The victim was then able to flee the residence and the suspect fled the scene.

 

The suspect is described as a Black male, mid 20’s, skinny build, with short black hair, and a dark complexion. The suspect was last seen wearing black Adidas pants with three white stripes down each leg, and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. The suspect was captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/AyBhIT9ZnHU

 

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

