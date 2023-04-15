Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3100 Block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Thursday, April 13, 2023, in the 3100 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 6:42 am, members of the Second District responded to the listed location for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, members located an adult male stabbing victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video and the photos below:

https://youtu.be/92GMKfqkJcI

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.