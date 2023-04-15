Arrest Made in Lewd, Indecent, or Obscene Acts Offenses That Occurred in the 3300 Block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit and the Youth and Family Services Division, Physical and Sexual Abuse Branch announce an arrest has been made in offenses that occurred in the 3300 block of Mount Pleasant Street, Northwest.
Lewd, Indecent, and Obscene Acts
On Thursday, April 6, 2023, at approximately 8:50 amthe suspect exposed himself to the victim and then fled the scene. CCN: 23-053-226
Lewd, Indecent, and Obscene Acts and Destruction of Property
On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at approximately 8:20 am the suspect exposed himself to the victim and destroyed the victim’s property. The suspect then fled the scene.
CCN: 23-056-572
Misdemeanor Child Sexual Abuse, Lewd, Indecent, and Obscene Acts, Threats to Do Bodily Harm
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, at approximately 7:45 am the suspect exposed himself near a school, in the presence of children. An adult victim confronted the suspect, who threatened the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers. CCN 23-057-271
On Thursday, April 13, 2023, 54-year-old Derrick Jones, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with the above offenses.
