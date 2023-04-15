Global Egg Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032: An Approx $600 Billion Market Featuring Cal-Maine Foods, Post Holdings, Rose Acre Farms, Marubeni, & PPB Group

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Egg Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global egg market grew from $188,275 million in 2017 to $253,299 million in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The market is expected to grow from $253,299 million in 2022 to $380,268 million in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.5%, and to $599,205 million in 2032 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Growth in the historic period resulted from the surge in demand for confectionery and bakery products, rise in awareness about health and fitness, and rise in disposable income.

Going forward, increasing demand and consumption of animal proteins, rise in global population, and favorable initiatives will drive the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the egg market in the future include growing vegan population and Russia-Ukraine war.

The egg market is segmented by type into hen and other birds. The hen market was the largest segment of the egg market segmented by type, accounting for 93.1% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the other birds market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the egg market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 10.7% during 2022-2027.

The egg market is also segmented by end-use application into food processing industry, food service providers and retail/household. The retail/household market was the largest segment of the egg market segmented by end-use application, accounting for 67.5% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the retail/household market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the egg market segmented by end-use application, at a CAGR of 8.9% during 2022-2027.

The egg market is also segmented by product into conventional and other products. The conventional market was the largest segment of the egg market segmented by product, accounting for 79.3% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the conventional market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the egg market segmented by product, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027.

The egg market is segmented by sales channel into online and offline. The offline market was the largest segment of the egg market segmented by sales channel, accounting for 91.9% of the total in 2022. Going forward, the offline market is expected to be the fastest growing segment in the egg market segmented by sales channel, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2022-2027.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the egg market, accounting for 38.6% of the total in 2022. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the egg market will be Middle East and South America, where growth will be at CAGRs of 25.6% and 14.5% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Western Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 11.9% and 9.8% respectively.

The global egg market is fragmented, with a large number of small players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 2.04% of the total market in 2021. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc was the largest competitor with a 0.78% share of the market, followed by Post Holdings, Inc. with 0.58%, Rose Acre Farms, Inc. with 0.30%, Marubeni with 0.16%, PPB Group Bhd with 0.08%, Ovostar Union NV with 0.06%, Rembrandt Enterprises, Inc. with 0.03%, Hillendale Farms with 0.03%, Kreider Farms with 0.02%, and Versova Holdings with 0.01%.

Market-trend-based strategies for the egg market include focus on producing carbon-neutral eggs, increasing investments, focus on strategic partnerships, producing specialty eggs, and adopting and developing egg analyzers to improve their product offerings and to stay competitive in the market.

Player-adopted strategies in the egg market include focus expanding its presence in the egg products market through strategic investments and strengthening its business operations through strategic acquisitions

To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the egg companies to focus on carbon-neutral eggs, focus on specialty eggs, focus on adoption of egg analyzers, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, focus on strategic partnerships, offer competitive pricing, continue to use b2b promotions, leverage online portals to maximize reach and revenues, focus on aggressive advertising and promotional activities, target online consumers, focus on confectionery and bakery products manufacturers, focus on urban population.

Opportunities Focus

The top growth potential in the egg market by type will arise in the hen segment, which will gain $ 116,688.79 million of global annual sales by 2027.

of global annual sales by 2027. The top growth potential in the egg market by end-use application will arise in the retail/household segment, which will gain $91,353.32 million of global annual sales by 2027.

of global annual sales by 2027. The top growth potential in the egg market by product will arise in the conventional segment, which will gain $103,136.96 million of global annual sales by 2027.

of global annual sales by 2027. The top growth potential in the egg market by sales channel will arise in the offline segment, which will gain $118,845.37 million of global annual sales by 2027. The egg market size will gain the most in Brazil at $18,769.50 million .

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc

Post Holdings, Inc.

Rose Acre Farms, Inc.

Marubeni

PPB Group Bhd

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Table of Contents

3. List of Figures

4. List of Tables

5. Report Structure

6. Introduction and Market Characteristics

6.1. General Market Definition

6.2. Summary

6.3. Egg Market Definition And Segmentations

6.4. Market Segmentation By Type

6.4.1. Hen

6.4.2. Other Birds

6.5. Market Segmentation By End-Use Application

6.5.1. Food Processing Industry

6.5.2. Food Service Providers

6.5.3. Retail/household

6.6. Market Segmentation By Product

6.6.1. Conventional

6.6.2. Other Products

6.7. Market Segmentation By Sales Channel

6.7.1. Online

6.7.2. Offline

7. Product/Service Analysis -Product/Service Examples

7.1. Egg Market Product Analysis - Products Examples

8. Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Raw Material Suppliers

8.2. Manufacturers

8.3. Wholesalers/Distributors

8.4. Retailers

8.5. End-Users

9. Customer Information

9.1. Rise In Price Of Eggs Does Not Affect The Consumption

9.2. Rise In Concern About Animal Welfare And Environment

9.3. Boiled Eggs Are Most Preferred Over Any Other Egg Preparation

9.4. Freshness, Taste And Domestic Production Are Key Factors While Buying Eggs

10. Major Market Trends

10.1. Carbon-Neutral Eggs

10.2. Increasing Investments

10.3. Strategic Partnerships

10.4. Focus On Specialty Eggs

10.5. Adoption Of Egg Analyzers

11. Global Egg Market Size And Growth

11.1. Market Size

11.2. Historic Market Growth, 2017 - 2022, Value ($ Million)

11.2.1. Market Drivers 2017 - 2022

11.2.2. Market Restraints 2017 - 2022

11.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2022 - 2027, 2032F Value ($ Million)

11.3.1. Market Drivers 2022 - 2027

11.3.2. Market Restraints 2022 - 2027

12. Egg Market, Regional Analysis

12.1. Global Egg Market, By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

12.2. Global Egg Market, 2017 - 2027, Historic And Forecast, By Region

12.3. Global Egg Market, 2022 - 2027, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region

13. Global Market Segmentation

13.1. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

13.2. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By End-Use Application, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

13.3. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By Product, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

13.4. Global Egg Market, Segmentation By Sales Channel, Historic And Forecast, 2017 - 2022, 2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Million)

14. Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

14.1. Egg Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

14.2. Per Capita Average Egg Market Expenditure, Global

