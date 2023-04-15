Global Military Command & Control Systems Markets and Technology Forecast Report 2023-2031: Supplying Off-the-Shelf Solutions Gives Rise to Business Opportunities

There were 488 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 207,583 in the last 365 days.
The "Military Command & Control Systems - Global Market and Technology Forecast to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Command & Control (C2) technologies continue to evolve and improve with advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data analytics, and cloud computing. These technologies are enabling commanders to make better-informed decisions, respond faster to changing situations, and achieve greater situational awareness.
One of the significant trends in Command & Control is the shift towards more network-centric operations, where decision-making is distributed among various nodes in the network rather than being centralized in a command centre. This approach allows for greater agility and flexibility, as well as improved resilience against disruptions to the network.
The increasing use of sensors for a wide range of military applications has opened avenues for innovative C2 programmes such as Joint All-Domain Command & Control (JADC2). These systems are often operated autonomously to collect data from many new data points that earlier were not possible to track. New command and control programmes are encouraging to maintain situational awareness and control over multiple platforms simultaneously.
In the early days, the source of information came mostly from humans and some electronic systems. Nevertheless with the evolution towards network-centric and electronic warfare, the volume of sensor-generated data has grown exponentially. The data volume has increased exponentially, pushing for an increase in processing power, better analytical tools and more bandwidth for real-time activity.
These technological enablers are expected to transform the way the military plans, executes and manages joint operations. The use of AI and machine learning technologies in C2 systems have also improved the ability of military commanders to predict and respond to threats in real time.
Cloud-based C2 offers several benefits to military organizations. By leveraging cloud computing, organizations can build more scalable, agile, and cost-effective C2 systems that can enhance situational awareness, improve decision-making, and ultimately support successful military operations.
With such advancements worldwide command and control markets are going to remain dynamic and growing at a pace. This is a challenge as well as an opportunity for defence companies to participate in the modernisation spree.
Covered in this Report
Leading Companies
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope
1.2 Definitions
1.3 Methodology
1.4 Who will benefit from this study?
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Trends and Insights
2.2 Main Findings
2.3 Key Conclusions
2.4 Important Tables and Figures
3 Technologies and Developments
3.1 Introduction
3.1.1 C2 Software, Applications and Interface
3.2 Software Supporting Command and Control
3.3 C2 Data Management
3.4 C2 Data and Cybersecurity
3.5 Modern C2 Systems
3.5.1 Integration of AI in C2 Systems
3.5.2 Cloud-based C2
3.5.3 Modular Architecture
4 Market Overview
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Demand Analysis
4.3 Interoperable C2: Emerging Market Proposition
4.4 The Competitive Landscape for C2 Technology Developers
4.4.1 American C2 Technology Companies
4.4.2 British C2 Technology Companies
4.4.3 French C2 Technology Companies
4.4.4 German C2 Technology Companies
4.4.5 Russian C2 Technology Companies
4.4.6 Israeli C2 Technology Companies
4.4.7 Chinese C2 Technology Companies
4.4.8 Indian C2 Technology Companies
4.5 Emerging Tech Companies in C2
5 Market Analysis and Forecast Factors
5.1 Market Segmentation
5.2 Drivers
5.2.1 Changes of Military Force Structure
5.2.2 Network-Centric Electronic Warfare
5.2.3 Emerging Technologies for Battle management
5.3 Trends
5.3.1 Increased use of Commercial-off-the-Shelf Products
5.3.2 Open-source Architecture
5.3.3 Integrated C2 Systems
5.3.4 Opportunities
5.3.5 Supplying Off-the-Shelf Solutions
5.3.6 Providing System-integration at the Local Level
5.4 Challenges
5.4.1 Existing C2 Systems
5.4.2 Costs and Budgets
6 Country Analysis
6.1 The US
6.1.1 The US Command and Control Technology Programmes
6.1.2 GCCI-J Modernisation
6.1.3 Current Status of JADC2
6.1.4 Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS)
6.1.5 The Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA)
6.1.6 Earlier US DoD C2 Scenario
6.1.7 C2 Software Solutions used by the US DoD
6.2 The United Kingdom
6.2.1 Joint Concept Note (JCN) 2/17
6.2.2 Fully Networked Command, Control and Communication (FNC3)
6.2.3 Guardian
6.3 Germany
6.3.1 D-LBO programme
6.4 Russia
6.4.1 Automated Command and Control System (ASU)
6.5 Ukraine
6.6 China
6.7 India
6.8 Japan
6.9 Australia
6.10 Israel
6.10.1 Tzayad
6.10.2 Carmel
6.10.3 Samson
6.10.4 Arrow Air Defense System
6.10.5 Iron Dome
6.10.6 David's Sling
6.11 Saudi Arabia
6.11.1 The Saudi Arabian National Guard (SANG) Modernization Program
6.11.2 Other Initiatives
7 Global C2 System Market Forecast to 2031
7.1 Global C2 System Market by Region
7.2 Global C2 System Market by Platform
7.3 Global C2 System Market by End-User
8 Regional C2 System Market Forecast to 2030
9 Technological Enablers Integration in C2 Systems - Market Forecast by Region to 2031
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Technological Enablers Integration in C2 Systems - Market Forecast by Region
10 Technology Market Forecast to 2031
10.1 Command and Control System Platform Market by Region
10.1.1 Land-based C2 System Market by Region
10.1.2 Air-borne C2 System Market by Region
10.1.3 Naval C2 System Market by Region
10.1.4 Space C2 System Market by Region
10.1.5 Integrated C2 System Market by Region
11 End-Users Market Forecast to 2031
11.1 Command and Control System End-Users Market by Region
11.1.1 Army C2 System Market by Region
11.1.2 Airforce C2 System Market by Region
11.1.3 Naval C2 System Market by Region
12 Impact Analysis
12.1 Forecast factors and Market Impact
12.1.1 Integrated C2 System becomes a Mainstream System
Companies Mentioned
