Airplane Stories and Histories: An Intriguing Anecdote Exploring the History of Planes with Norman Currey

In his book, Airplane Stories and Histories, aviation expert Norman Currey takes his readers on an exciting trip as they learn about the unsung heroes of aviation.

Airplane Stories and Histories by Norman Currey is an anecdote-driven account of some of modern aviation's most pivotal moments. His book gives readers a brief history of modern aviation, making it a valuable addition to any aviation enthusiast's library.

The stories in Norman Currey's book are about legends who made history. Airplane Stories and Histories covers two centuries of aviation history. Sir George Cayley, the Wright brothers, Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earheart, R. J. Mitchell, Sir Geoffrey de Havilland, Alland Loughead, Frank Whittle, and Kelly Johnson are among the pioneers featured.

Notable events and developments are discussed, and throughout the book, readers are provided with plenty of photos, illustrations, and schematics of these aircraft.

In an Amazon review, a customer described Airplane Stories and Histories book as well-researched and an entertaining record for all to read.

"Written by an aircraft design specialist with a lifetime passion for all things that fly, Airplane Stories and Histories by Norman Currey is a nuanced glimpse into the evolution of aviation. The author's expertise in this field makes it a pleasure to read about specific engine developments and technical details. The chapter structures are interesting and well-researched. They carry one theme out across history, rather than giving a purely chronological look at breakthroughs in the history of flight," they wrote.

“In AIRPLANE STORIES AND HISTORIES, Norman Currey pays homage to the evolution of the aircraft that has influenced both history and its current stretch into the future. Authoritative and profound, the work is nevertheless infused with human sensibilities, giving the wavering form of ingenuity a haunting air.” Reviewed by Neil Czeszeiko from Indie Reader.

Norman Currey, born in Yorkshire, England, in 1926, has a complex history of involvement with aviation.

He graduated as an aeronautical engineer in 1948 and was a stress engineer on the de Havilland Comet. He went to Canada and helped design the Jetliner and Arrow. He spent 30 years at Lockheed, working in the C-130 JetStar, C-5, and special projects.

Norman is a Chartered Engineer and a Fellow of the Roya Aeronautical Society and has lectured in the U.S. and abroad. He is also the author of Aircraft Landing Gear Design: Principles and Practices, AIAA1988.

In his engaging book "Airplane Stories and Histories," author Norman Currey takes readers on a fantastic journey through the history of modern aviation.

The book also includes a comprehensive bibliography for each chapter for those interested in aviation who want to learn more about the event.

Currey joined and was one of the featured authors at the Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo 2023 at Horticulture Building, Lansdowne Park – Downtown Ottawa, Canada. The expo happened last March 3-5, 2023, in collaboration with the MapleStaple.

Airplane Stories and Histories by author Norman Currey is available for purchase at, Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Book Depository.

For more information or to contact the author, please visit Airplane Stories and Histories website.

Bookside Press, a leading Canada-based company, has led the pack in bringing out engaging Norman Currey’s book to the public, providing many authors exclusive access to publicity.

Media Contact

Bookside Press

Marketing Department

Canada