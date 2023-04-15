Team coaching specialist, professional speaker, and author Daniela Aneva helps create leadership models that build cohesive teams and drive efficiencies

Daniela Aneva brings in new approaches to coaching to help create a lasting, beneficial impact.

Building cohesive teams with optimal engagement and cultural alignment is challenging for many businesses. This is why team coaching is integral to building stronger teams and driving efficiencies. Daniela Aneva, an ICF-accredited team coaching specialist, speaker, and author, is helping businesses build cohesive teams through tailored coaching approaches.

Daniela Aneva creates leadership models and approaches that drive efficiency, psychological safety, professional development, and team engagement. Her focus on driving support for new teams helps businesses achieve growth and scale. Team coaching is more effective because it focuses on building a harmonized team dynamic. Leveraging her 23 years of professional experience in executive positions and working as an executive, leadership, and team coach since 2009, Daniela has supported more than 3000 managers, leaders, and teams worldwide. Her extensive experience and expertise have seen her work as a coach for Amazon, Google, Capital One, Walmart, and many more large, multinational organizations as an executive coach.

For new teams post-M&A integration, learning to work collaboratively and communicate effectively is essential. Her coaching approach focuses on fostering a culture of psychological safety that maintains cohesiveness and efficiencies even post layoffs. Daniela works closely with leadership teams to identify areas that need improvement and then tailors coaching programs that help address these inefficiencies, equipping the team with the necessary skills to achieve their personal and collective goals.

“The new approaches to coaching can redirect your brain to minimize and eventually negate the pathways that block your potential by forming fresh and productive ones that override it – thereby creating lasting, beneficial impact.”

Her comprehensive coaching programs start by identifying goals, topics, and focus areas and then move to a personal assessment to give an objective view of the coaching approach needed. To ensure that the needs of a team are met, Daniela utilizes team assessment tools that narrow down the team-specific needs. Once she has a clear picture, Daniela identifies the coaching model and the number of sessions required, and at the end of the coaching program, she measures client results and collects feedback. Daniela believes that every team can achieve great things when they have a shared understanding of what success looks like.

With a focus on building a culture of trust and safety that allows teams to learn from their mistakes, be vulnerable, and freely share ideas, Daniela is able to help teams achieve their full potential. For businesses to grow and scale, their teams must be fully engaged, and effective team coaching programs can help achieve this.

Daniela’s proven track record of helping businesses build cohesive teams through effective team coaching has earned her global recognition. She is a certified DISC analyst and DISC trainer and is certified to use MMPI, which gives a broader view of the personality of team members, leaders, and employees. Daniela is regarded as a trusted advisor to businesses across industries as she provides the guidance and support needed through her tailored coaching programs.

Visit Daniela Aneva’s website to learn more about her successful team coaching programs.

