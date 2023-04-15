Author Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea weaves an enigmatic tale unlike any other in the upcoming novel Spidersilk.

Spidersilk by up-and-coming author Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea gives new meaning to the world of science fiction.

Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea breaks the mold of sci-fi as Spidersilk takes readers on a journey across parallel worlds.

About the Author

Since childhood, Akutra-Ramses Atenosis Cea has been passionate about reading and writing. Akutra grew up being forever on the move, traveling worldwide. His unique experiences culminated in the intriguing and distinctive novel, Spidersilk, which follows the protagonist Mark, a tech-wiz and gamer, on a journey through space and time.

The author's experience working as a software developer aids in bringing additional realism to the sci-fi elements of the novel. He's earned multiple degrees one of which includes a Masters in Technology Leadership.

Unique and Captivating Storytelling

Spidersilk follows protagonist Mark Kheops, a video game developer with love for all things tech who harbors a huge secret: his ability to travel through parallel worlds. Mark connects to alternative worlds through his dreams, and using his quick wit and the army of spiders under his control, he helps save these worlds from catastrophe.

On one such visit to a parallel world, Mark discovers a world existing at the edge of a black hole. Using the ability to interact with the dream world, much like his interactive video games, Mark must save Olympus from being invaded by darkness and its legion of dark demons despite the roadblocks in his way.

Akutra has the brilliant ability to take concepts of current video games and technology to upgrade them to fantastical levels. The author's ability to adeptly interweave dreams and reality into a compelling story is remarkable. The love and effort poured into the characters are almost tangible alongside the extraordinary storytelling.

To add to the Spidersilk universe, a short film based on the novel is currently in production.

Available on Multiple Platforms

The novel is available on several platforms, including paperback and Kindle on Amazon, that retail for $4.02 and $2.99, respectively, alongside Text-to-Speech options. The book is also available at Barnes & Noble as both paperback and e-book and on Book Depository.

Rave Reviews from Readers

Spidersilk boasts overwhelmingly positive reviews, with a four out of five customer rating on Amazon. Readers praise the author and the book for its creativity and intriguing storytelling.

Spidersilk ranks #66,174 in Science Fiction for Kindle and #120,959 in Science Fiction for Books on Amazon.

Conclusion

Despite the overabundance of releases in the science fiction genre, Spidersilk sets itself apart, taking storytelling to a new level. Its unique approach to the genre, amazing writing and multidimensional adventures leave readers wanting more. The author's dedication to the characters and storytelling is made evident by the depth and attention to detail.

