Attain Online Japanese Language School's April Promotion: "Buy Any Private Japanese Lessons, Get One More Free Lesson!"

CHIYODA, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Online Japanese Language School “Attain Online Japanese (AOJ) Language School”, operated by Attain Corporation, has announced that a special "April Promotion" for Japanese language learners who purchase "Japanese Private Lesson", a one-on-one lesson service with a Japanese language teacher. The student who purchases 4, 8, or 12 tickets by April 30, 2023, will receive one more ticket as a gift. Please take advantage of this special opportunity to try out their high-quality individual Japanese language lessons!

For more information: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school, offers not only group lessons but also " private Japanese lessons," which offers the right Japanese tutor for your unique needs. They have started this service in response to the many requests they received from students who wanted more conversation practice, wanted to concentrate on areas of weakness, or wanted to study the JLPT at their own pace.

In Private Japanese Lesson, you can receive one-on-one instruction from a teacher who specializes in Japanese language education. Lessons are available for all levels, from beginner to advanced, and can be customized to meet a variety of needs, including business Japanese, daily conversation, and preparation for the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT). They create a curriculum tailored to the learner's goals and needs, and support the content they wish to achieve.

In addition, lessons are offered on a ticket basis, with each ticket providing a 45-minute lesson. Schedules can be adjusted freely, so even busy people can learn at their own pace. They accept start of use throughout the year.

They have decided to run an April promotion to let as many people as possible know about the appeal of one on one Japanese lessons, They will give you one more ticket as a gift.

AOJ Language School also offers a free trial of group lessons, so please feel free to contact them for more information! Please feel free to contact them for more information.

-Videos introducing private Japanese lessons.

April Discount: 4000 Yen Off!- Get Your Japanese Learning with Private Lessons !(JLPT, Conversation)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wUflXdRYGwY

What is a private lesson?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5F8ESRbJpzM

Offers private lessons at schools in the United States and Canada:

https://youtu.be/hMrFovrjnVY

Details of the April Promotion

<Contents>

Students who purchase any bundle of Japanese private lessons by April 30, 2023 will receive another lesson ticket for free.

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<Content after the promotion is applied>

4 tickets → 5 tickets (for 5 lessons) Price: 16,000 yen Expiration date: 30 days

8 tickets → 9 tickets (for 9 lessons) Price: 32,000 yen Expiration date: 60 days

12 tickets → 13 tickets (for 13 lessons) Price: 48,000 yen Expiration date: 90 days

*Payment method: PAYPAL or bank transfer

*Tickets are non-refundable.

*If you cancel the class on the day of the lesson, the ticket will be cancelled. You must contact them by the day before the class to make up for the class.

<Registration>

Please click the link below to register for private lessons.

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/privatelesson/application.html

Application deadline: Sunday, April 30, 2023 (Japan time)

<About Private Japanese Lesson >

Service introduction page

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/private-lesson.html

School site: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

Japanese classes for each level: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/index.html

AOJ Language School can provide effective and flexible Japanese language training, with the following main points:

Corresponds to small classes and one-on-one lessons

At AOJ Language School, they offer small class sizes and one-on-one lessons with teachers according to the level and needs of each student, ensuring that each student can improve their Japanese language skills.

Affordable tuition fees

AOJ Language School is an online school, making the tuition fees much cheaper than other Japanese language schools. The monthly fee is 14,000 JPY(around 104 USD) per student. This makes it cost-effective and efficient to receive Japanese language training.

Progression every six months

At AOJ Language School, they conduct level-up exams every six months. This allows them to review the curriculum regularly and efficiently advance students' learning, allowing students to progress smoothly and acquire Japanese language skills effectively.

<About Attain Online Japanese, Japanese e-Learning Material>

The Japanese e-Learning material "Attain Online Japanese" produced by Attain Corporation supports Japanese language learners from beginners to JLPT N1. It also has subtitles in multiple languages, allowing learners to study in their mother tongue. Business Japanese materials are also available.

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/



Contact:

Takaomi Fukushima

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-5297-8001

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Nitten-Kanda Bldg. 17, Kanda-higashi-matsushita-cho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0042, Japan





