WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to amend 450.095 (title) and 450.095 (3); and to create 49.46 (2) (bg), 450.01 (16) (L), 450.095 (1) (ag) and (ar) and 450.095 (2m) of the statutes; Relating to: permitting pharmacists to prescribe certain contraceptives, extending the time limit for emergency rule procedures, providing an exemption from emergency rule procedures, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)
Status: A - Health, Aging and Long-Term Care
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/asm/bill/ab176
You just read:
AB176 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on Health, Aging and Long-Term Care - 2023-04-14
