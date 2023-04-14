Submit Release
SB226 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Utilities and Technology - 2023-04-14

WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to amend 66.0401 (1m) (intro.) and 76.28 (1) (e) (intro.); and to create 66.0401 (1e) (bd), 66.0401 (1e) (bm), 66.0401 (1s), 196.01 (5) (b) 8. and 196.376 of the statutes; Relating to: authorizing community solar programs and granting rule-making authority. (FE)

Status: S - Utilities and Technology

