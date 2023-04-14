WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 108.142 (4); to amend 108.06 (1); and to create 108.06 (1m) and 227.01 (13) (yL) of the statutes; Relating to: the amount of benefits received under the unemployment insurance law. (FE)
Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb233
You just read:
SB233 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-04-14
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.