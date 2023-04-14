SB238 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Universities and Revenue - 2023-04-14

WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to amend 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. (intro.), 36.27 (3n) (am), 36.27 (3n) (bd), 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. (intro.), 38.24 (7) (am) and 38.24 (7) (bd); and to create 36.27 (3n) (a) 1m. c. and 38.24 (7) (a) 1m. c. of the statutes; Relating to: tuition and fee remission for eligible veterans' spouses and children enrolled in the University of Wisconsin System or a technical college. (FE)