WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to create 108.14 (10m), 108.14 (23m), 108.14 (29) and 108.14 (30) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the unemployment insurance law and authorizing the secretary of administration to transfer employees from any executive branch agency to the Department of Workforce Development for certain purposes. (FE)
Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb235
You just read:
SB235 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-04-14
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.