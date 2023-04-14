SB237 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-04-14

WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 108.04 (2) (a) 4. and 108.04 (5) (e); to amend 16.54 (2) (a) 1., 108.04 (5) (b), 108.04 (15) (a) 1. and 108.14 (20); and to create 16.54 (14), 108.04 (2) (a) 4. c., 108.04 (5) (e) (intro.), 108.04 (5) (e) 2. and 108.04 (5) (h) of the statutes; Relating to: various changes to the unemployment insurance law and requiring approval by the Joint Committee on Finance of certain federally authorized unemployment benefits. (FE)