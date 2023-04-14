WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to repeal 23.33 (9) (b) 8.; to amend 20.370 (5) (ct), 20.370 (5) (cu), 23.33 (9) (a) and 23.33 (9) (b) 7.; and to create 20.370 (3) (au) of the statutes; Relating to: software, communications equipment, and maps for nonprofit organizations that promote the operation of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles. (FE)
Status: S - Natural Resources and Energy
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb239
You just read:
SB239 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-04-14
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.