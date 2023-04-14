SB239 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Natural Resources and Energy - 2023-04-14

WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to repeal 23.33 (9) (b) 8.; to amend 20.370 (5) (ct), 20.370 (5) (cu), 23.33 (9) (a) and 23.33 (9) (b) 7.; and to create 20.370 (3) (au) of the statutes; Relating to: software, communications equipment, and maps for nonprofit organizations that promote the operation of all-terrain and utility terrain vehicles. (FE)