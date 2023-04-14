SB246 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-04-14

There were 559 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,226 in the last 365 days.
WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to renumber 15.04 (1) (g), 48.82 (1), 106.58, 118.13 (1), 118.20 (1), 230.18 and 756.001 (1); and to create 15.04 (1) (g) 1., 16.70 (10p), 16.70 (10t), 36.05 (10g), 36.05 (10r), 38.01 (6g), 38.01 (6r), 47.01 (4), 47.01 (4m), 48.82 (1g), 51.01 (13g), 51.01 (13r), 66.1011 (1m) (f), 66.1011 (1m) (g), 66.1201 (3) (mr), 66.1201 (3) (mv), 66.1213 (4) (ng), 66.1213 (4) (nr), 66.1301 (3) (pg), 66.1301 (3) (pr), 66.1331 (3) (hm), 66.1331 (3) (jm), 66.1333 (2m) (hm), 66.1333 (2m) (im), 106.50 (1m) (pg), 106.50 (1m) (pr), 106.52 (1) (dg), 106.52 (1) (er), 106.58 (1), 111.32 (12k), 111.32 (12L), 111.70 (1) (mg), 111.70 (1) (mr), 111.81 (15p), 111.81 (15u), 118.13 (1) (a), 118.134 (1g), 118.20 (1) (a), 118.40 (4) (ae), 194.01 (11m), 194.01 (12m), 224.71 (12g), 224.71 (12r), 227.01 (10g), 227.01 (10r), 230.18 (1), 234.01 (11), 234.01 (12), 321.01 (10g), 321.01 (10r), 440.40 (5g), 440.40 (5r), 600.03 (40g), 600.03 (40r) and 756.001 (1d) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination based on traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles.