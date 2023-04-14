Submit Release
SB246 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs - 2023-04-14

WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to renumber 15.04 (1) (g), 48.82 (1), 106.58, 118.13 (1), 118.20 (1), 230.18 and 756.001 (1); and to create 15.04 (1) (g) 1., 16.70 (10p), 16.70 (10t), 36.05 (10g), 36.05 (10r), 38.01 (6g), 38.01 (6r), 47.01 (4), 47.01 (4m), 48.82 (1g), 51.01 (13g), 51.01 (13r), 66.1011 (1m) (f), 66.1011 (1m) (g), 66.1201 (3) (mr), 66.1201 (3) (mv), 66.1213 (4) (ng), 66.1213 (4) (nr), 66.1301 (3) (pg), 66.1301 (3) (pr), 66.1331 (3) (hm), 66.1331 (3) (jm), 66.1333 (2m) (hm), 66.1333 (2m) (im), 106.50 (1m) (pg), 106.50 (1m) (pr), 106.52 (1) (dg), 106.52 (1) (er), 106.58 (1), 111.32 (12k), 111.32 (12L), 111.70 (1) (mg), 111.70 (1) (mr), 111.81 (15p), 111.81 (15u), 118.13 (1) (a), 118.134 (1g), 118.20 (1) (a), 118.40 (4) (ae), 194.01 (11m), 194.01 (12m), 224.71 (12g), 224.71 (12r), 227.01 (10g), 227.01 (10r), 230.18 (1), 234.01 (11), 234.01 (12), 321.01 (10g), 321.01 (10r), 440.40 (5g), 440.40 (5r), 600.03 (40g), 600.03 (40r) and 756.001 (1d) of the statutes; Relating to: prohibiting discrimination based on traits historically associated with race, including hair texture and protective hairstyles.

