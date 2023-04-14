WISCONSIN, April 14 - An Act to renumber and amend 49.823; and to create 49.45 (2) (a) 3m., 49.471 (4d) and (4j) and 49.823 (2) of the statutes; Relating to: disenrollment of ineligible individuals from and redeterminations of eligibility for the BadgerCare Plus program and database confirmation for public assistance program eligibility. (FE)
Status: S - Economic Development and Technical Colleges
Important Actions (newest first)
/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb245
You just read:
SB245 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Economic Development and Technical Colleges - 2023-04-14
