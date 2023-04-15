The 32 Avenue Diversion and Highway 99 on-ramp and off-ramp (Exit 8B) in Surrey will be closed for six nights for paving work as part of the Highway 99 and 32nd Avenue Interchange Improvements Project.

The overnight closures begin Sunday, April 16, 2023, and will continue for six consecutive nights through Friday, April 21. Closures are in effect from 8 p.m. until 6 a.m.

During the paving work, drivers and cyclists can expect gravel or milled surfaces throughout the day.

During these overnight closures, a detour will be in effect through 152 Street and King George Boulevard. Drivers are instructed to follow posted detour signage and construction speed limits.

For updates, visit: www.DriveBC.ca