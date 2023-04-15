Submit Release
Norfolk Southern Corporation: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; May 15, 2023 deadline

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​LOS ANGELES, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Norfolk Southern Corporation ("Norfolk Southern" or "the Company") NSC investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Fate securities NSC between October 28, 2020 and March 3, 2023 (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com.

Norfolk Southern, a rail transportation company, implemented a strategy called "Precision Scheduled Railroading" to increase revenues and decrease costs, which included reductions in staff and longer, heavier trains. A class action lawsuit alleged that this strategy led to increased train derailments and risk-taking at the expense of safety. In February 2023, a derailment in Ohio caused fires and hazardous material leaks, leading to a drop in the company's stock price. The governor and EPA held Norfolk Southern responsible for the cleanup costs, and the attorney general considered legal action against them. Norfolk Southern announced a plan to improve operational safety, but the stock price fell further.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

