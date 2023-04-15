Global Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Markets, 2022-2023 & 2027: Emerging Opportunities in the $7.25+ Billion Market with Growth in AI and Blockchain-Based Solution Providers

There were 555 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,280 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Farm Management Software and Data Analytics Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country-Wise Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global farm management software and data analytics market was valued at $3.56 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15.39% and reach $7.28 billion by 2027.
Farm management software and data analytics solutions aim at increasing the ease of farm operations for farmers. This software increases transparency in the field and decreases the chances of crop failure. Through farm management software, a farmer has complete information on all field activities, which can be managed through software accessed through a mobile phone or a tablet.
Some of the primary benefits related to farm management software and data analytic solutions in the agricultural field include yield monitoring and field mapping, crop scouting, weather tracking and forecasting, irrigation management, and farm economics.
The farm management software and data analytics market is in a growth phase. Since 2010, the adoption of farm management software and data analytic solutions has increased, especially by medium and large-scale farmers. Increased awareness regarding the benefits of farm management software has increased the adoption rate of these solutions.
High technological advancement in some regions of the world is another driver toward the adoption of farm management software and data analytic solutions by farmers.
Industry Impacts
Traditionally, software in agriculture was popularly installed on-premises, where users had to build servers, install applications, andce. The global agriculture industry has witnessed significant changes in the past decades, especially with the introduction of artificial intelligence to improve crop yield.
Market Segmentation
Livestock management is expected to dominate the global farm management software and data analytics market in the application segment. The huge market share and growth potential associated with livestock management as an application for farm management software and data analytics is attributed to the broad range of applications found under the farming type for agricultural software solutions.
The product segment's global farm management software and data analytics market is expected to be dominated by on-cloud software-based farm management solutions. The benefits of affordable pricing models, scalability, integration, and convenience associated with software solutions are the primary reasons behind the growth of this product offering.
The global farm management software and data analytics market in the product segment is expected to be dominated by managed services. Managed services include various services such as data, analytics, farm operation, supply chain management, and climate information services.
They deliver service-oriented architecture services and solutions, providing many benefits to an organization, including enhanced information flow, configuration flexibility, ability to build new functionalities, and advanced integration capabilities quickly. Thus, the vast market share of managed services segment is due to the market players providing a service-oriented architecture that aligns the business objectives with the IT environment.
North America is expected to dominate the global farm management software and data analytics market due to the region's high technological advancement and the presence of leading farm management software and data analytics solution providers in the North America region. In the region, government support along with technological advancement has helped in the growth of the market.
Also, leading players in the farm management software and data analytics market are operating in the North America region, which gives a wide range of options to growers purchasing farm management solutions. The region is expected to witness high growth of CAGR 14.44% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
How can this report add value to end users?
The global farm management software and data analytics market has seen major development by key players operating in the market, such as business expansion, partnership, collaboration, and joint venture. The favored strategy for the companies has been business expansion to strengthen their positions in the farm management software and data analytics market.
Key players in the global farm management software and data analytics market analyzed and profiled in the study involve farm management software and data analytics service providers that provide tools and technologies.
Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the global farm management software and data analytics market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape.
Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis
The companies that are profiled have been selected based on inputs gathered from primary experts and analyzing the company's coverage, product portfolio, and market penetration.
The top segment players who are leading include farm management software and data analytics service providers, which capture around 31.6% of the presence in the market.
