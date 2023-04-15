Albritton, Angelle, Bryant recognized at LSBA Young Lawyers Ceremony

McGlinchey Stafford congratulates three Louisiana attorneys on their recognition by the Louisiana State Bar Association (LSBA)'s Young Lawyers Division.

· Member Camille Bryant (New Orleans) was a recipient of the Top 40 Award, given to the state's top young lawyers who have made exceptional contributions to the legal profession and their community.

· Associate Remington Angelle (Baton Rouge) received the LSBA YLD Pro Bono Award for his work with Southern University Law Center (SULC)'s expungement initiative.

· Associate Andrew Albritton (New Orleans) was selected as a finalist for the Hon. Michaelle Pitard Wynne Professionalism Award, which recognizes the high standards of professionalism in the legal community.

"Camille, Andrew, and Remington represent all that McGlinchey stands for: excellence in the law, dedication to the community, and the highest professional standards," said Mag Bickford, Managing Member of McGlinchey's New Orleans office and Chair of the firm's Labor and Employment practice group. "Their contributions to our state and our profession are very deserving of this recognition."

"McGlinchey has a strong history of support and involvement with the LSBA's Young Lawyers Division, so the recognition of these three colleagues makes us very proud," said Zelma Murray Frederick, Managing Member of McGlinchey's Baton Rouge office. "Remington, Andrew, and Camille represent McGlinchey well in the community. We are grateful to have each of them as a part of our firm."

Camille guides employers through a wide range of employment law issues, whether through litigation or advice and counsel. She is a go-to lawyer and thought leader on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) issues, and is also a trusted advisor to employers as they develop Environmental Social Governance (ESG) programs.

A leader inside and outside McGlinchey, Camille chairs the firm's African American Affinity Group, co-chairs the New Orleans Summer Associate Program, and is active in many other committees. She also represented McGlinchey in the Leadership Council for Legal Diversity (LCLD)'s prestigious Pathfinder and Fellows programs and participated in the New Orleans Regional Leadership Institute (NORLI)'s Regional Leadership Program.

Camille was appointed to the Louisiana Board of Ethics, a 14-member body which regulates all state government employees. She also served as President of the Greater New Orleans Chapter of the Louis A. Martinet Legal Society, Inc. and Martinet Legal Foundation and is a past president of the New Orleans Association for Women Attorneys. She currently sits on the Board of Directors for the Pro Bono Project, Southeast Louisiana Legal Services (SLLS), and the New Orleans Federal Bar Association, Young Lawyers Division. She has received numerous awards and recognitions for her leadership at the local and national level.

Remington focuses on consumer financial services litigation, enterprise litigation, and cannabis litigation. He represents and advises companies of all sizes including national banks, insurance companies, lenders, and cannabis cultivators. He was recognized for his Pro Bono work the SULC's Expungement Initiative. Through the program, run by SULC's Office of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships and Initiatives, Vice Chancellor Marla Dickerson, her team of attorneys, and volunteers such as Remington meet with qualified Louisiana citizens and address clearing their criminal records at no cost. V.C. Dickerson's team then drafts and files motions for expungement on behalf of these citizens so that they may qualify for a loan, pass a background a check, or qualify to buy a home. Since the program's inception, hundreds of motions have been filed to local and state courts.

Andrew represents the firm's clients in labor and employment matters, enterprise litigation, and government investigations. He chairs McGlinchey PRIDE LGBTQ+ resource group and is active in the firm's Diversity Committee. As a law student, Andrew clerked in McGlinchey's New Orleans office on three occasions, including as the firm's LCLD 1L Scholar. Andrew was nominated for the Professionalism Award based on his leadership style and abilities, and his unwavering commitment to making his community a better place for all.

Each year, the LSBA Young Lawyers Division solicits nominations for young lawyers and local affiliates (such as a local bar association's young lawyer section) for the awards listed below. To be eligible for consideration, individual nominees must be current members of the LSBA Young Lawyers Division (attorneys in good standing with the LSBA who have not yet reached the age of 39 or who have been admitted to the practice of law for fewer than five years). The Awards Committee, composed of YLD attorneys from every LSBA District, and the YLD Board select award winners.

