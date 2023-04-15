Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice Congratulates Clients Nominated for ACM Awards

Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, to be held May 11.

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Entertainment & Media Practice congratulates its clients for their nominations at the upcoming 58th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards, to be held May 11.

Jess L. Rosen, co-chair of the firm's Atlanta Entertainment and Media Practice, along with Shareholders Charles J. Biederman, Jonathan B. Koby, and Bobby Rosenbloum, have provided legal counsel for more than four decades to some of the country music industry's biggest names, guiding preeminent songwriters, producers, recording artists, actors, writers, and executives in critical career decisions.

"At Greenberg Traurig, we work with some of the most talented musicians in this industry. This recognition further supports what we already know about their artistic vision, commitment to their craft, and musical ability," Rosen said. "Watching our clients recognized by such a prestigious body encourages us to further commit to our practice and raise our personal standards as one of the country's biggest entertainment practices."

17 Greenberg Traurig clients were recognized with 23 nominations across 12 categories:

Entertainer of the Year:

Kane Brown

Miranda Lambert

Female Artist of the Year:

Miranda Lambert

Male Artist of the Year:

Kane Brown

Duo of the Year:

Brooks & Dunn

Dan + Shay

Group of the Year:

Lady A

Little Big Town

Old Dominion

Album of the Year:

Jon Pardi (Mr. Saturday Night)

Miranda Lambert (Palomino)

Single of the Year:

Kane Brown w/Katelyn Brown (Thank God)

Cody Johnson (Til You Can't)

Song of the Year:

Josh Osborne (Sand In My Boots)

Jesse Frasure, Thomas Rhett, Tim Nichols (She Had Me At Heads Carolina)

Cody Johnson (Til You Can't)

Visual Media:

Kane Brown w/Katelyn Brown (Thank God)

Cody Johnson (Til You Can't)

Music Event of the Year:

Chris Young w/Mitchell Tenpenny (At The End Of A Bar)

Kane Brown w/Katelyn Brown (Thank God)

Songwriter of the Year:

Nicolle Galyon

Josh Osborne

Artist-Songwriter

Miranda Lambert

"Seeing our clients celebrating year after year, gaining momentum as country music mainstays, influences us to continue supporting our clients at such a high level," Koby said.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, sports, internet, digital media, publishing, and theater industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment industry and provides clients with dedicated legal counsel needed to thrive in today's multidiscipline, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Its entertainment and media attorneys have consistently been ranked by The Hollywood Reporter's "Power Lawyers," Variety's "Dealmakers Impact Report" and "Legal Impact Report," Billboard's "Power Lawyers," The Best Lawyers in America, Chambers USA Guide and Super Lawyers.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 45 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 250. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

