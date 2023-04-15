Global Food Grade Lubricants Market Size, Outlook, and Revenue Report 2022-2028: Strict Government Rules and Regulation on Mandating the Usage of Food-grade Lubricants Bodes Well for the Market

DUBLIN, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Grade Lubricants Market Size, Segments, Outlook, and Revenue Forecast 2022-2028 by Product Type, Grade, Application, and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Food Grade Lubricants Market - which grew from approximately US$ 200 Million in 2017 to approximately US$ 300 Million in 2022 - is forecasted to grow further into approximately US$ 500 Million opportunities by 2028, owing to the strict government rules and regulation on mandating the usage of food-grade lubricants.

Food Grade lubricants are categorized under oil and grease, acceptable for use in meat, poultry, and other food processing equipment, application, and plants. Lubricants are broken into different categories on the likelihood they will contact food. As of now, food-grade lubricants are designated as H1, H2, and H3. The approval and registration of new lubricants into one of these categories are based on the ingredient used in the formulation.

Surging the food and beverages industry, is likely to propel the growth of the food-grade lubricants market. For instance, as per Germany Trade & Invest, Germany is Europe's largest food producer and the food & beverages industry represents the fourth largest industry sector in Germany.

Exports of processed foods and agricultural commodities generated sales of US$ 70.21 Million in 2018, making Germany the third largest exporter of food and beverages worldwide. Rising health concerns regarding food safety among consumers, Government food safety regulations, and healthy investment in the food and beverages sector, are all those factors driving the food-grade lubricants market.

Lack of technical knowledge about the Food-Grades such as H1, H2, and H3 among the manufacturers, is likely to cause a restraint for this market. NSF International, an American health organization, mentioned that lubricants registered as H1 or certified to ISO 21469 are considered food-grade. Manufacturers used conventional lubricants in food processing units or plants because of lower costs, which can degrade the quality of food.

COVID-19 has decelerated the growth of the Food Grade Market. This is because of the temporary shutdown of assembly lines, disruption of the supply chain, restriction on manufacturing activities, and decline in the number of export and import of various food product types.

But as the market is recovering and people are getting more aware of food safety, it is estimated that the food-grade lubricants market will grow significantly in the forecasted period.

Major Players Mentioned in the report

CITGO

Lanxess

Exxon Mobil

Eni

SKF

FUCHS PETROLUB SE

Dow Chemical Company

Total Energy

ENEOS Corporation

Phillips 66

Cocoon Biotech

ADBioplastics

BioMed Element

XAMPLA

Cypris Materials

Scope of the Report

Time Period Captured in the Report

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2028F

By Product Type

Mineral

Synthetic

Bio-Based

Others

By Grade

By Application

Food

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jabh0n

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets