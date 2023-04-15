Grabar Law Office Investigates Claims on Behalf of Shareholders of Enochian Biosciences Inc. (ENOB)

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2023) - Grabar Law Office is investigating potential claims on behalf of Enochian Biosciences Inc. ENOB shareholders. The investigation concerns whether certain officers of Enochian have breached their fiduciary duties owed to the company.

A federal securities fraud complaint alleges that Enochian, through certain of its officers and directors, made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Enochian's co-founder was not a licensed doctor and had no verifiable degrees beyond high school; (ii) accordingly, the scientific and technological underpinnings of Enochian's product pipeline, purportedly invented by the co-founder, were dubious at best; (iii) accordingly, the Defendants had significantly overstated the commercial prospects for the Company's product pipeline; (iv) Enochian's senior leadership knew the co-founder had a criminal history that included fraud; (v) accordingly, Enochian's reliance on the co-founder, and its consulting and licensing agreements with G-Tech and SRI, subjected the Company to a heightened risk of reputational and financial harm, as well as threatened the integrity of the Company's scientific findings; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Current Enochian shareholders who have held Enochian stock since on or before September 24, 2020, can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds spent defending litigation back to the company, and a court approved incentive award, at no cost to them.

If you would like to learn more about this matter, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/enochian-shareholder-investigation/, contact us at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com , or call Joshua Grabar at 267-507-6085.

Attorney Advertising Disclaimer

Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/162589