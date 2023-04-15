Submit Release
The United States Welcomes Release of Detainees from Yemeni Conflict

The United States welcomes the release of nearly 900 detainees from all sides of the Yemen conflict. This release reunifies hundreds of families ahead of Eid al-Fitr and takes place amidst a 13-month period of calm initiated by the UN-mediated truce.

The UN and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) facilitated this prisoner release agreement on March 20. The United States will continue to support this UN-led engagement and do all we can to consolidate the truce to help set the conditions for an enduring peace.

The United States remains unwavering in its commitment to an inclusive, Yemeni-Yemeni political process and to the release of all conflict-related detainees as part of efforts to end the war.

The United States Welcomes Release of Detainees from Yemeni Conflict

