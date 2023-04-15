Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 580 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 415,286 in the last 365 days.

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Cafiero in Buenos Aires

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Following Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s March 29 meeting with the President, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Buenos Aires with Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and recognized 200 years of diplomatic relations between the nations.  They discussed Argentina’s key role in the region and maintaining our strong bilateral relationship, which includes our shared commitment to uphold strong democratic institutions.  Deputy Sherman lauded Argentina’s work with the United States and regional partners on global food security, efforts to combat the emerging threat of synthetic drugs, and promotion of regional economic prosperity.  She also noted Argentina’s consistent support in multilateral forums for Ukraine and interest in protecting human rights around the globe.

You just read:

Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Cafiero in Buenos Aires

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more