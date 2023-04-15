Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Argentine Foreign Minister Cafiero in Buenos Aires

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Following Argentine President Alberto Fernandez’s March 29 meeting with the President, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today in Buenos Aires with Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero and recognized 200 years of diplomatic relations between the nations. They discussed Argentina’s key role in the region and maintaining our strong bilateral relationship, which includes our shared commitment to uphold strong democratic institutions. Deputy Sherman lauded Argentina’s work with the United States and regional partners on global food security, efforts to combat the emerging threat of synthetic drugs, and promotion of regional economic prosperity. She also noted Argentina’s consistent support in multilateral forums for Ukraine and interest in protecting human rights around the globe.