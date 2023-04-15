Submit Release
Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Meeting with Argentina Secretary of Mining, Fernanda Ávila, and Argentina Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royon, in Buenos Aires

The below is attributable to Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel:

Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met today with Argentine Secretary of Mining, Fernanda Ávila, and Argentine Secretary of Energy, Flavia Royon, during the bicentennial year of the U.S.-Argentina relationship. The leaders spoke of the importance of continuing to nurture the strong bilateral relationship between the United States and Argentina. They also discussed areas of mutual economic interest in the energy sector, including energy transition, critical minerals sector, and the Mineral Security Partnership. The conversation reaffirmed our shared global priorities and commitment to expanding economic opportunity and ensuring energy security.

