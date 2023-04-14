Gov. Pritzker Announces $14 Million in Grant Awards for Human Service Providers

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, April 14 - Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with state and local officials to announce over $14 million in awards to 70 human services providers throughout the state. The grants are being provided through the first-ever competitive Governor JB Pritzker today joined the Department of Human Services (IDHS) and the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with state and local officials to announce over $14 million in awards to 70 human services providers throughout the state. The grants are being provided through the first-ever competitive Human Services Capital Investment Grant program , designed to help social service providers address physical construction and accessibility needs.





"Thanks to our Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, I am proud to announce that we are awarding more than $14 million to 70 human services organizations from 24 counties up and down the state to address much-needed infrastructure improvements," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Supporting these providers is an integral part of my FY24 budget proposal, which calls for the highest-ever statewide commitments to early childhood, developmental disability, mental health, substance use, and homeless prevention services. Thousands of lives will benefit from this investment."





"When people need help, human service providers are there to answer the call and provide resources and care," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "These grants will ensure that this great work is delivered at its best by strengthening and addressing infrastructure needs. Thank you, Governor Pritzker, IDHS, and DCEO for making these grants possible and always putting the wellbeing of Illinoisans first."





Non-profits are accustomed to vying for operational and program funding from the government but have not previously had an opportunity to receive capital construction funds. This first-of-its-kind "small capital" initiative, administered by IDHS and DCEO, awarded organizations in 24 counties $50,000-$250,000 through the Rebuild Illinois capital program.





This $14 million in funding will address much-needed capital improvements for eligible Illinois not-for-profit human services providers. Each awardee has worked with one or more of IDHS' six divisions: Developmental Disabilities, Early Childhood, Family and Community Services, Mental Health, Rehabilitation Services, and/or Substance Use Prevention & Recovery.





Illinois received more than 450 applications from human services providers throughout the state.





The program was designed to prioritize disproportionately impacted areas, the expansion of human services, and to address fire prevention and mitigation (ex. installation/replacement of fire sprinkler systems/fireproof doors, etc).





Projects receiving funding include:

Association House of Chicago was awarded $250,000 to make accessibility improvements, including an elevator and ramp in its Humboldt Park "Buena Vista" Community Integrated Living Arrangement (CILA), which provides an 8-bed, 24-hour supervised residential community for adults with developmental disabilities. The funds will also be used to rehab the CILA bathrooms, which are in dire need of modifications to better suit the residents using them. The building does have a fire alarm system, but currently does not have a corresponding sprinkler system, which is a recommended upgrade by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Covenant House of Illinois (CHIL) was awarded $250,000 to expand services in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood for 19 transitional housing beds for youth (aged 16-24) who are in urgent need of safe shelter. CHIL operates an array of comprehensive support services and residential programs for homeless and trafficked young people. Its mission is to provide youth experiencing homelessness with shelter and safety, trust and community, and a better tomorrow. CHIL currently runs a 37-bed Interim Housing Program, Youth Development Center, and administrative offices.





Survivor Empowerment Center (SEC), a Carbondale-based women and children shelter for victims of domestic and sexual violence, was awarded $244,372 to improve its facility and better comply with building codes and fire safety requirements. With these funds, the Center will install automatic doors and a security system, update its HVAC system, restrooms, and all plumbing, and make the facility ADA accessible. These improvements will eliminate hazardous areas for shelter guests, provide safety for survivors, and improve building sanitation. SEC serves Southern Illinois and is the only specialized service provider for a catchment area that includes Jackson, Williamson, Franklin, Union, Perry, Gallatin, Saline, and Johnson Counties.





Stepping Stones Center in Joliet was awarded $240,000 to expand treatment service physical capacity by 34 people and meet all ADA and safety compliance standards and ensure a safe, healthy environment for staff and clients. Stepping Stones professionally treats addiction, anxiety, depression, and dual diagnosis (co-occurring disorders). With the funding, the Center will add beds, replace its outdated HVAC system, update its electrical system to meet safety compliance requirements, replace degraded exterior siding and windows, remodel two bathrooms, and add a kitchen for the two extended care units.





Christian County Mental Health Association is a Taylorville non-profit organization whose mission is to identify the needs of persons with disabilities in Christian County and to provide high quality, educational, developmental, residential, rehabilitation, employment, and advocacy services to support those persons and address their needs. The Association was awarded $250,000 to address potential fire safety issues that were identified by the Office of the State Fire Marshal. They will also install two fire suppression and sprinkler systems for its main administration and manufacturing work services locations as well as upgrade its electrical systems.





"For far too long, people with developmental disabilities — from children to adults — were not adequately supported," said State Senator Julie Morrison (D-Lake Forest). "Today we take a leap toward positive change that will make Illinois a more accessible and inclusive place for generations to come."





"By investing in human services providers in the most impacted areas in Illinois, we are demonstrating as a state that we value the children and families who rely on these vital programs," said State Senator Omar Aquino (D-Chicago). "Health and social equity begins with making sure our most relied-on service providers can serve our communities in safe, secure and accessible facilities."





"This investment is a significant step forward in our ongoing efforts to ensure families have access to safe and high-quality disability services, youth programs and substance use treatment," said State Senator Ann Gillespie (D-Arlington Heights). "By supporting providers in disproportionately impacted areas in addressing critical construction and accessibility needs, we are demonstrating our commitment to promoting health and social equity for all residents of Illinois."





"Human service providers are essential to ensuring the health and well-being of all Illinoisans," said State Senator Dave Syverson (R-Cherry Valley). "These much-needed grants will have a transformative impact in communities all over the state through an increase in services and accessibility. An investment in our residents is an investment in the future of our state."





"It's critical that the state serves as a strong partner with human service organizations that provide vital care to communities each and every day," said State Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Chicago). "This needed investment will help organizations long-term in their mission of care, and I am appreciative of the work that went into this behind the scenes to make today a reality."





"The Human Services Capital Investment Grant has opened up more opportunities for cooperation between government and non-profit organizations so that we can meet people where they are with the services they need," said State Rep. Anna Moeller (D-Elgin). "I look forward to seeing these exemplary organizations build up their ability to provide for their communities."





"Our communities have been underinvested for decades. This historic investment will provide an opportunity for organizations to continue to provide critical services to those in need," said State Rep Lilian Jimenez (D-Chicago). "As someone who benefitted from social services directly as a child, I can truly say that this grant money will go a long way to our strengthen our social safety net system and create a path for more a more equitable Illinois."





"The commitments announced today will strengthen the IDHS partners who keep our communities vibrant," said Grace B. Hou, Secretary, Illinois Department of Human Services. "We are grateful to Governor Pritzker, our colleagues at DCEO, and to every organization who applied for this unprecedented funding. Today's awards demonstrate our commitment to building up the community-based organizations that are making a difference every day for communities in need."





"The DCEO team is proud to work with IDHS on this unprecedented job-creating partnership," said Kristin A. Richards, Director, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity. "We're thrilled to help social service non-profits build and grow -- whether by installing new building ramps and sprinklers, repairing elevators and bathrooms, or furnishing other long-needed improvements. These grants will expand the reach and deepen the impact of key community resources across Illinois."





"We are grateful to Governor Pritzker, to IDHS, and to DCEO for Association House's Human Services Capital Investment Grant award," said Juan Carlos Linares, President & CEO of Association House. "For over 124 years, the House has served Chicagoans most in need, including providing a home for our community's developmentally and intellectually disabled adults. With this award, the State of Illinois has ensured that we can continue to serve these participants for years to come, with the high level of dignity that they deserve."

A complete listing of the 70 Human Services Capital Investment Grant award recipients: