Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated at various outreach events in the community

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents participated at various outreach events in the community this week.

 This week, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector participated in various community outreach events that included career days, an Eggstravaganza Event, and the traditional High-Five Friday at various schools in Laredo, Texas.    

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents showcased various units to include the Horse Patrol Unit, Laredo Sector Marine Unit, SK9 Pearl, Laredo Sector SOD, and ATV Units.  Laredo Sector Border Patrol participates in these events to engage with the local community and students to get a close perspective on a career in law enforcement and a view in the day of the life of a Border Patrol agent.   

Follow @CBPSouthTexas Title: Twitter - Description: image of Twitter icon  for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos. Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection.

Follow Laredo Sector on Twitter & Instagram at USBPChiefLRT and on Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector .

 U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the Laredo Sector Border Patrol while remaining anonymous at 1-800-343-1994.

 

-CBP- 

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated at various outreach events in the community

