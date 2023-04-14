Laredo Sector Border Patrol participated at various outreach events in the community

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents participated at various outreach events in the community this week.

This week, Border Patrol agents assigned to the Laredo Sector participated in various community outreach events that included career days, an Eggstravaganza Event, and the traditional High-Five Friday at various schools in Laredo, Texas.

Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents showcased various units to include the Horse Patrol Unit, Laredo Sector Marine Unit, SK9 Pearl, Laredo Sector SOD, and ATV Units. Laredo Sector Border Patrol participates in these events to engage with the local community and students to get a close perspective on a career in law enforcement and a view in the day of the life of a Border Patrol agent.

