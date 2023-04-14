Pandemic Accord Must Keep IP Waiver Provisions, says AHF

Amid reports that pharmaceutical CEOs are lobbying the Group of Seven (G7) to protect intellectual property rights in the World Health Organization's pandemic accord, AIDS Healthcare Foundation urges G7 leaders and other WHO Member States to ensure the world will have access to lifesaving medicines via widespread production in the event of another catastrophic infectious disease outbreak.

"Big pharma is up to its same old greedy tactics – the same tactics that led to three COVID-19 vaccine makers holding nations and the world hostage and hauling in obscenely high profits during the pandemic. Enough is enough!" said Loretta Wong, AHF Deputy Chief of Global Advocacy and Policy. "We urge the WHO and its Member States to protect the proposed IP waiver provisions by ensuring they stay in the new pandemic accord. G7 leaders must also stand firm at their summit in Japan next month and protect their and the world's citizens. Government leaders cannot bow down to pharmaceutical companies and their lobbyists – they must put lives before profits."

