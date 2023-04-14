Workers at Portillo's Food Service in Addison, IL hold rally and press conference following union vote

ADDISON, Ill., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Portillo's Food Services in Addison voted today to be represented by the Ironworkers Union. This vote marks the first location of nearly 80 nation-wide to unionize. Workers filed for an election with the National Labor Relations Board seeking to improve wages and working conditions. Portillo's workers have faced threats and intimidation since filing. Portillo's is currently under federal investigation for several charges of worker intimidation, harassment, and retaliation.

Workers at Portillo's began organizing amongst themselves in 2021 reaching out to Arise Chicago to improve conditions at the Addison location. Staging a one-week strike and demonstrations workers won wage increases, but over the next two years saw little else change. As organizing efforts rekindled Portillo's workers connected with the Ironworkers Union, which is at the forefront of worker organizing drives across North America. Ironworker Union Organizers continued work assisting Portillo's workers in their drive to unionize, which resulted in a resounding victory for the workers today when they voted "Union Yes."

Portillo's workers will be joined by Arise, fellow union Ironworkers, and community leaders to celebrate their victory:

Saturday April 15th 12:00pm

Portillo's Clark & Ontario location

100 W. Ontario Street

Chicago, IL

Portillo's workers and speakers will be available for interview following press conference.

The Iron Workers Union (IW) is headquartered in Washington, DC and represents 130,000 ironworkers in North America who work in construction on bridges; structural steel; ornamental, architectural, and miscellaneous metals; rebar; and in fabrication shops.

Arise Chicago was founded by a diverse group of religious leaders in 1991 looking to address systemic poverty in the Chicagoland area. In response to the need for change, Arise Chicago has partnered with several religious, community, labor, and academic community partners to seek changes in public policy which will lead to a fuller measure of God's justice in the workplace.

