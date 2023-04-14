MITA: The All-In-One Social Gaming App to Play, Connect, and Earn Rewards

MITA, the revolutionary social gaming app, is transforming the gaming landscape in Africa and Emerging markets by bringing people together to play games, socialize, share moments, and earn rewards. Powered by Web3 blockchain technology, the app offers a decentralized economy that empowers users to earn tangible rewards for gaming skills and engagement within the app.

With an extensive collection of games spanning various categories and genres, MITA caters to every player's preferences. Players can play alone, team up with friends, and compete in battles to earn rewards.

MITA is a social community where users can connect with friends, forge new relationships, and share gaming moments. The app offers unique social features that allow users to chat with friends, join communities, and compete in challenges, fostering a vibrant and engaging social gaming experience.

One of the unique aspects of the app is its rewards program. Users can earn tangible rewards for their gaming activities, which can be used to purchase merchandise, cashouts, airtimes, and more. The app's reward program is designed to help users achieve their goals and level up their gaming skills while enjoying tangible benefits.

"We are thrilled to introduce MITA to the gaming community in Africa and beyond. Our vision is to create a digital community that brings people together, promotes personal expression, and rewards users for their engagement. With our innovative use of blockchain technology, we are building a decentralized economy that empowers users and provides real value." said Kena Amoah - CEO of MITA.

In addition to the rewards program, it supports and rewards quality and curated content. Users can share their gameplay moments with friends on the app and earn more tips based on the engagement their posts receive. This encourages users to create and share high-quality content, fostering a vibrant and dynamic community within MITA.

Furthermore, MITA offers its digital currency called MITA/Diamonds, which can be exchanged for cash, used to purchase items from partner stores and supported outlets, or exchanged among friends. Users can also shop at the MITA Mall, which offers a range of gadgets, fashion, and lifestyle products, using their earned MITA/Diamonds.

As part of its commitment to maintaining a safe and abuse-free environment, MITA has established Community Standards that apply to all users and all types of content. The app promotes fun, personal expression, and the free exchange of ideas and information while ensuring the community remains safe and respectful.

Individuals can download MITA and become part of the growing ecosystem of social gamers who play, connect, and earn rewards in a decentralized economy. Explore a world of limitless possibilities, socialize like never before, and earn real rewards for gaming skills and engagement.

About MITA

MITA is an all-in-one social gaming app powered by Web3 blockchain technology. It offers a decentralized economy that allows users to play games, connect with friends, share moments, and earn rewards. Users can earn tangible rewards for their gaming activities and engage in a vibrant and dynamic social community. The app is committed to promoting personal expression, free exchange of ideas, and a safe environment for its users.

Media Contact

MITA

Destiny Marshall

Ghana