Germany-Based Jewelry Manufacturer, Galapel, Expands to the USA

Galapel, a German customizable jewelry manufacturer, recently expanded operations to the United States, making its unique, stylish, and affordable pieces available to a new market. With a team of 50 industry experts and high-quality precious metals and gemstones, Galapel creates customizable fine jewelry for everyone.

Customizable jewelry manufacturer Galapel recently expanded its market to include the United States. The company already works with customers on five continents and aims to operate in every country in the world. Galapel highly emphasizes customer needs, designing jewelry consumers desire through a combination of dedicated, experienced artistry and the industry's latest technology.

“We are the world’s largest jeweler,” Galapel founders said. “We are honored to serve you in every budget range with our wide product range. You can choose from our diamond and semi-precious stone selections to create your unique designs according to your own taste.”

Creating Customizable Jewelry

Galapel offers a wide selection of rings, necklaces, earrings, and bracelets, which can be customized by selecting the perfect combination of gemstones and precious metals to create standout jewelry sure to grab attention.

The World’s Most Beautiful Building Blocks

Customers can create one-of-a-kind jewelry pieces at Galapel using the following:

— Diamonds: Clear, yellow, blue, pink, green, brown, and black

— Precious Stones: Emerald, ruby, and blue, white, pink, and yellow sapphire

— Semi-Precious Stones: Pink and green tourmaline, purple and green amethyst, garnet, peridot, blue, white, and London blue topaz, morganite, aquamarine, fire opal, lemon, smoky, and pink quartz, tanzanite, tsavorite, opal, and zultanite

— Swarovski Crystals: Clear, green, blue, and red

— Precious Metals: Gold (8, 9, 10, 14, 18, 21, or 22K), platinum, and silver in varying shades

Unique Engagement Rings

Making the decision to propose is momentous, and many people want unique engagement rings to propose to the partner of their dreams. From diamond engagement rings to sapphire, emerald, rose gold, and much more, Galapel has a massive assortment of engagement rings to help facilitate the perfect proposal.

“Engagement rings are more than just rings,” Galapel founders said. “Getting engaged is a significant moment in anyone’s life, and finding the perfect ring to symbolize your love is an important decision.”

Why Choose Galapel?

Work with a team of experienced jewelers to create a unique piece of jewelry customized with diamonds or semi-precious stones to fit anyone's style and taste. Galapel's team is so confident that customers will love their jewelry that it offers a 60-day return guarantee, certified products, a lifetime warranty, free shipping, and 24/7 customer support on all orders.

In addition to customizing one of the hundreds of beautiful designs in the Galapel catalog, customers can design their own custom jewelry from scratch. Work with a professional jewelry designer to turn an idea into reality. From thoughtful gifts to perfect proposals, Galapel is there with its customers in all of life’s most precious moments.

Conclusion

Visit the company’s website to learn more about its customizable and unique jewelry options. Reach out on Instagram and Twitter to connect with the brand on social media.

