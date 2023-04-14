Fairplay Ventures Inc. Announces Voting Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairplay Ventures Inc. (TSXV: FPY.P) (“Fairplay” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce the voting results from the Company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held on April 14, 2023.



Each of the three items of business were approved and passed by Company’s shareholders, namely:

The re-election of three directors, being Mark Scarrow, Bruno Amadi, and Jason Gorel; The re-appointment of Clearhouse LLP as auditors for the Company; and The ratification and re-approval of the Company’s Stock Option Plan.



All of the items of business were approved by unanimous vote, with 99.72% of the Company’s outstanding shares being represented at the meeting. Fairplay is pleased to see such robust shareholder support.

About Fairplay Ventures Inc.

Fairplay Ventures has not commenced commercial operations and the Company currently has no assets other than a minimum amount of cash. Except as specifically contemplated in Policy 2.4 of the Exchange Manual, until the completion of a Qualifying Transaction the Company will not carry on any business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a proposed Qualifying Transaction. Investors are cautioned that trading in the securities of a capital pool company should be considered highly speculative.

For further information please contact:

Nicholas Meyer

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 905-483-0561

Email: nmeyer@canadianlifesettlements.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward‐looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words "may", "would", "could", "should", "potential", "will", "seek", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including the Company’s goal of completing a Qualifying Transaction, are intended to identify forward‐looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward‐ looking information. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Material factors or assumptions were applied in providing forward‐looking information. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: appointment and resignation of directors; grants of long-term incentive compensation; reliance on key personnel in the development of the Company and completion of a Qualifying Transaction; receipt of applicable director, shareholder and regulatory approval of a Qualifying Transaction; changes in law; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; as well as general economic, market and business conditions, as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in disclosure documents filed by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada and available at www.sedar.com.

Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward‐looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward‐ looking information. The forward‐looking information included in this news release is made as of the date of this news release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking information, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.