Earth Day Beach Clean Up in Santa Monica, CA. 3rd Annual Event sponsored by Branding Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Day Beach Clean in Santa Monica, Ca. sponsored by Branding Los Angeles, an award-winning digital marketing agency in Los Angeles, is excited to sponsor the 3rd Annual Earth Day 2023 Beach Clean Up event. Being eco-friendly is a part of Branding Los Angeles’ mission and this event will celebrate their commitment to social responsibility. Branding Los Angeles’ Earth Day Beach Clean Up will be held on April 22, 2023 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM at 25 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, California, 90405 in Santa Monica, California.
This event is part of Branding Los Angeles' continuous commitment to environmental sustainability and community service. The Earth Day 2023 Beach Clean Up will bring together volunteers from all across the city to help clean up the beach and maintain the natural beauty of our California coastline.
This is not the first time Branding Los Angeles has coordinated a beach clean up program, it’s actually their third. Last year's event was a big success, with over 100 volunteers gathering over 300 pounds of garbage and debris off the beach. This year, Branding Los Angeles intends to exceed those numbers and make an even bigger impact.
"Earth Day is an important reminder that we all have a responsibility to protect our planet and preserve its natural resources," said Benjamin Behrooz, CEO of Branding Los Angeles. "We are proud to organize this event and bring together the community to make a positive impact for our community, families and friends."
All volunteers will be given gloves, bags, and other cleaning supplies, and refreshments will be offered following the event. Attendees are urged to dress comfortably and bring their own reusable water bottles to prevent waste.
Anyone interested in joining in the Environment Day 2023 Beach Clean Up can register by visiting Branding Los Angeles' website or contacting the company directly. Before participating in the event, all volunteers must sign a waiver.
Branding Los Angeles specializes in working with eco-friendly businesses committed to sustainable practices, otherwise known as “green companies.” The company is proud to work with a diverse range of clients who share its vision of a greener, more sustainable future.
About Branding Los Angeles:
Branding Los Angeles is committed to sustainability in the following ways:
- Collaborating with local organizations and community groups to drive positive environmental change.
- Promoting sustainable transportation options such as walking or cycling to reduce carbon emissions.
- Adopting digital processes to minimize paper usage and move towards a more eco-friendly approach.
- Prioritizing responsible waste management and recycling practices to reduce our environmental impact.
- Forging partnerships with like-minded environmentally conscious companies to help create a clean and prosperous community.
Branding Los Angeles is a digital marketing agency based in Los Angeles, California. With years of industry experience, the company has assisted countless businesses and organizations in improving their online presence and reaching their marketing objectives, while supporting eco-friendly brands. Branding Los Angeles is dedicated to encouraging sustainability and social responsibility in the community, and it often organizes events to support environmental causes.
