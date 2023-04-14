Deputy Secretary Sherman’s Participation in the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction Arms Control, Disarmament and Non-Proliferation, April 17-20

The U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will deliver remarks followed by a brief Q and A session at the 18th Annual NATO Conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction (WMD) Arms Control, Disarmament, and Non-Proliferation, on April 18, 2023, from 09:30 – 10:10 a.m. EDT at the Department of State.

Media representatives are welcome to attend the opening session on April 18, 2023, from 09:30-10:10. U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will deliver a welcome address, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will provide a keynote address virtually, followed by a short Q and A session. The opening session will be made public and streamed live on the State Department website. The rest of the conference is closed to the public.

